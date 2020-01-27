The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

1 in 5 Germans think the Holocaust gets too much attention, surveys find

The surveys, released on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, come amid warnings.

By TOAXELROD/JTA  
JANUARY 27, 2020 02:09
Supporters attend an election campaign of Germany's far-right Alternative For Germany (AFD) party ahead of Saxony state elections in Dresden, Germany, August 25, 2019. (photo credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS)
Supporters attend an election campaign of Germany's far-right Alternative For Germany (AFD) party ahead of Saxony state elections in Dresden, Germany, August 25, 2019.
(photo credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS)
BERLIN – Two new surveys show that about one in five Germans – and more than half of right-wing populists – think the Holocaust gets too much attention here.
The surveys, released on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, come amid warnings. Reflecting on the Nazi’s crimes was a priority in post-war West Germany, but “this consensus is crumbling,” Josef Schuster, head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said Sunday in a statement on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day.
“If we do not take countermeasures now, our democracy could be seriously endangered,” Schuster said, urging a greater commitment to Holocaust education.
Germans mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz – as well as other significant dates in Holocaust history throughout the year – with a wide range of programs, both official and private.
And this is appropriate, said 45 percent of the 2,052 Germans surveyed by the Yougov Institute on Jan. 22-23 for the German news agency dpa. But while this survey found that 24 percent of respondents thought the topic should get more attention, 22 percent felt the opposite.
A full 56 percent of those who identified with the far-right, anti-immigrant party “Alternative for Germany,” agreed that Holocaust remembrance is given too much weight. In recent years, prominent AfD politicians have decried Berlin’s Holocaust memorial as “a monument of shame” and called the Third Reich “a mere bird-sh** in more than 1,000 years of successful German history.”
AfD has become a challenger to Germany’s mainstream political parties since it was founded in 2013.
Even more stark results came in a survey, released Friday, of 1,018 people by the polling institute Infratest for the Deutsche Welle news agency, which found that 72 percent of AfD supporters agreed that Germans had done their remembrance duty and should stop obsessing over Nazi crimes. Supporters of the Green Party were the least likely to support that view at 13 percent.
Thirty-seven percent of all respondents said it was time to cease browbeating, representing a steady rise from 26 percent in 2018 to 33 percent in 2019.
On the other hand, 55 percent said they were fine with the current culture of remembrance, while 17 percent found that greater efforts should be made; 75 percent said a visit to a concentration camp memorial should be required by all schools.
Schuster urged greater efforts “to re-anchor the lessons of the Shoah in people’s minds. It is not just the future of the Jewish community that is at stake, but the future of Europe.”


Tags Holocaust germany AfD
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The death of a Palestinian boy shows blood libels are born By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by