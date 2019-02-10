20 swastikas discoverd defacing mural at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach

Bondi Beach.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Twenty swastikas were painted at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday. Local police are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Vic Alhadeff, CEO of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, condemned the graffiti saying, "All Australians of goodwill will stand together in condemning this shocking display. The Jewish community is appalled at this expression of blatant racism.”
Arsen Ostrovsky, a member of the Sydney Jewish community, reacted to the incident on Twitter, calling it "a repulsive, racist, antisemitic and wholly un-Australian act."
"This is a disgraceful act and Waverley Council, and the community of Waverley stands united against antisemitism and racially motivated crime," said Waverly Mayor John Wakefield. "Racism has no place in our culturally diverse community and we condemn last night’s incident in the strongest terms."
