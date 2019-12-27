22 headstones vandalized in Slovakian Jewish cemetary

More than 20 headstones were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in northern Slovakia in the second such incident in the country in aweek.

The 22 gravestones vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in the country’s northern town of Rajec appear to have been damaged in mid-December, according to the World Jewish Congress . The vandalism is currently under investigation by police.

The 60 gravestones knocked down and set on fire in the Jewish cemetery of Námestovo, a town in northern Slovakia near the Polish border, were discovered on December 16.

It is not known yet whether the two incidents are connected.

Antisemitic incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Slovakia, according to the World Jewish Congress.