25 years after the Buenos Aires terror attack: U.N. remembers those fallen

The attack killed 85 people and injured hundreds at a Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires.

By
June 24, 2019 01:05
1 minute read.
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon with Argentinian Ambassador Martín García Moritán.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon with Argentinian Ambassador Martín García Moritán.. (photo credit: ISRAELI DELEGATION TO THE UN)

 
The United Nations (UN) will commemorate 25 years since the bombing of a Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during which 85 people were killed and hundreds were injured.

The attack was at the hands of Iran, which sent Hezbollah activists to blow up a truck filled with explosives outside of the community center.
The event at the UN in memory of those murdered will be held at the headquarters in New York as part of a series of international memorial events.

The event will be attended by the Argentinian Foreign Minister, the President of the General Assembly, and several UN officials and diplomats from around the world. It is sponsored by members of the Jewish community in Argentina, the Argentine delegation to the UN and the World Jewish Congress (WJC).


In addition, approximately 20 Argentine embassies around the world will be marking the anniversary of the attack, including the one in Tel Aviv.


"25 years after the despicable attack against our brothers and sisters on Argentine land, the Iranian terror refuses to die and acts ceaselessly against the State of Israel and the Jewish people," Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said.


"In the absense of a response from the international community, the Iranian danger is liable to reach the rest of the world, just as they did in Argentina," he said.

