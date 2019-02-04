3 men charged with hate crimes for attacks on Jewish men in Crown Heights

A pickup truck used in an attack sits on the intersection of West and Chambers Street in Manhattan, New York, US, October 31 2017..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Three men were charged with hate crimes for attacks on identifiably Jewish men in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.
They appeared in a Brooklyn courtroom on Friday.
The men are identified as Nazar Walters, 18, Teshon Bannister, 21, and Joshua Peters, 20.
“We allege that this senseless and violent attack was motivated by bias and are determined to hold the defendants accountable,” Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “We must all stand up against the proliferation of hate crimes and work with all communities to promote tolerance and unity.”
The assaults took place after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
One captured by a surveillance camera shows three assailants knocking over a Hasidic Jewish man before punching and kicking him. The victim, 51, required hospitalization for his injuries, the Post reported.
A 22-year-old yeshiva student from Australia identified as Mendel was the second victim.
“They didn’t say anything at all,” Mendel told the Post. “Next thing I know, I was on the floor — my yarmulke and glasses in the gutter somewhere.”
The attackers did not rob their victims.
The NYPD told local media that anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city are rising. Last year at this time, 13 people were attacked. This year, the number increased to 20, Fox5 NY reported
.
https://twitter.com/ShomrimCH/status/1090510129278214144
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>