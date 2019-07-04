347 incidents of antisemitism reported in Czech Republic in 2018 - study

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Antisemitism is on the rise in the Czech Republic. Over 2018, the country saw some 347 incidents throughout the year, a report released by the Federation of Jewish Communities in the Czech Republic confirmed on Wednesday night.



The report explained that victims of violent acts do not often report such incidents, “so it is likely that there is a higher rate of antisemitic attacks.”

Despite this, the report explained, “violent antisemitic incidents in the Czech Republic continue to be rare.”In 2018, two cases of physical aggression related to antisemitism were recorded, while there were three cases of the defacemenet of Jewish property using antisemitic inscriptions and symbols.In addition, there were nine incidents that fell into the category of threats of violence, harassment, intimidation or insulting a particular person because of their actual or suspected Judaism.The FZO’s report stated that the biggest rise of antisemitic incidents was on the Internet.The number of published antisemitic articles, social network posts, anonymous comments, and discussion posts, which has been on the increase over the last few years.“Antisemitic hate speech on the Internet accounts for 92.8% of recorded incidents [in the Czech Republic,” the report said. “Traditionally, antisemitic posts appeared on websites of the extreme right, on anti-elite websites or in the speeches of activists supporting the [Israel] Boycott and the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement."“Propaganda and disinformation platforms, often from the so-called Pro-Kremlin media and social media, generated 36% of all recorded incidents over 2018, and are a prominent ideological basis for antisemitic posts in the Czech Republic,” the FZO said in its findings.The research found that in 64% of cases, “there were cases of false, vulgar or stereotypical claims about Jews; it is very common to spread conspiracy theories about the myth of world Jewry, it's alleged control over the media, the economy, governments and other public institutions.”There were also cases of new antisemitism, in which Jews were collectively blamed for the actions of Israel and this accounted for about 29% of all incidents, the FZO report found.The Jewish organization said that the majority of incidents were reported in May 2018, when antisemitic manifestations were mainly influenced by several different incidents taking place in Israel, including the movements of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem “and the subsequent unrest in the Gaza Strip.”Antisemitics incidents pointed out in the report include a Jewish man being asked to remove his Star of David by a guard before entering a club in Prague, an anonymous antisemitic letter that was sent to the Zlin theater prior to the opening of a Jewish-related play in which the writer said that Jews were pigs, “they are unwanted immigrants” and “that the pogroms against Jews were justified and done in self-defense.”In a third incident that was quoted says that a Jewish man who was in a bar in Liberec was accosted by someone who called for Israel to be wiped from the face of the map, and later yelled “heil Hitler.”The antisemitism report comes almost six months after the lower house of The Czech Parliament adopted a resolution that recognizes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance - an international definition of antisemitism.Despite the number of incidents, the Czech Republic remains a safe country for the Jewish community, in comparison with other Central European countries and Western Europe. “Antisemitic manifestations, as demonstrated by the analysis of recorded incidents, are in most cases limited to the Internet,” the FZO added.

