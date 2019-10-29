Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

8 swastikas discovered on Smith College campus

In a letter emailed that evening to students, staff and faculty, Smith President Kathleen McCartney condemned the vandalism as an act of “hatred and cowardice.”

By PENNY SCHWART/ JTA
October 29, 2019 05:26
1 minute read.
Swastika on a wall (illustrative)

Swastika on a wall (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

BOSTON  — Smith College in Massachusetts was vandalized with a rash of swastikas.

Local police have joined the investigation into the incident at the prestigious all-women school in Northhampton, about 100 miles west of Boston.

Students reported finding at least one swastika on a wall in an academic building on Thursday. Police then searched the entire campus and found a total of eight swastikas drawn with markers on three buildings, a college spokeswoman told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The swastikas were permanently removed by staff by Friday morning, Stacey Schmeidel told JTA.

In a letter emailed that evening to students, staff and faculty, Smith President Kathleen McCartney condemned the vandalism as an act of “hatred and cowardice.” She said the college’s first priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of the community, especially members of the Jewish community.

The school offered support and counseling services.

On Friday afternoon, nearly 200 students, faculty and staff held a community gathering, where speakers included several Jewish student leaders.

One student told a local television station that she was surprised that such an incident happened at a place like Smith, “making me fearful for my friends who are Jewish, who … are scared for themselves and for their community,” Libby Keller told Western Mass News.


Related Content

The BDS
October 29, 2019
Palestinian student walks out on Holocaust survivor’s speech in Arizona

By BEN SALES/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings