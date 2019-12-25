WASHINGTON – Following the recent antisemitic assault in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Wednesday offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information that would lead to arrest and conviction for the perpetrators.According to the ADL, three violent incidents happened in the New York area in 24 hours, between Monday and Tuesday: another assault was reported in Manhattan and aggravated harassment reported in Brooklyn. Police arrested 28-year-old Steven Jorge on Tuesday for assaulting a 65-year-old Orthodox Jew in New York's Midtown, the New York Post reported.According to the NYPD, the incident occurred the day before at around 11 a.m. on E. 41st Street near 3rd Avenue. Jorge reportedly came across the victim, who wore a noticeable black kippah, and shouted: "F**k you Jew bastard!"Jorge then allegedly proceeded to assault the victim physically."We are appalled at the sheer frequency and aggressive nature of these incidents," Evan Bernstein, Regional Director for ADL New York and New Jersey, said in a statement. "They're made particularly heinous by the fact they are occurring during a time when society is supposed to come together in peace for the holidays, and as the Jewish community is particularly on edge as it's reeling from the deadly attack in Jersey City on December 10th," he added. "Now is the time for society to come together in rejection of this hate and for public officials and community leaders to speak up, lead by example, and demand meaningful change to protect the Jewish community."