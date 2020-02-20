Belgian carnival to double down on antisemitic displays

The annual carnival in Aalst, Belgium is expected to go as planned on Sunday, with even more antisemitic elements than in previous years.
Aalst’s organizers have sold hundreds of “rabbi kits” for carnival revelers to dress up as hassids, which include oversized noses, payot and black hats. This is in addition to the plan to bring back floats similar to the one displayed in 2019, featuring oversized dolls of Jews with rats on their shoulders, holding money.
Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said that “Belgium as a Western democracy should be ashamed to allow such a vitriolic antisemitic display. I call upon the authorities there to condemn and ban this hateful parade in Aalst.”