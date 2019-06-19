Akunis joins Mike Evans in saying ‘no to antisemitism’

OFIR AKUNIS (L) and Dr. Mike Evans hold up ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ signs at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York..
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis joined Dr. Mike Evans in saying “No to antisemitism” at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Sunday, after the two men spoke about the growing relationship between Israel and evangelical Christian Zionists.
Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem and the Jerusalem Prayer Team, spoke at the New York event following Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, who’s working on the administration’s “Deal of the Century.”
Evans and the Friends of Zion Museum are on the forefront of the alliance between Israel and Christian Zionists.
The museum is now developing a social network cyberterrorism initiative. The FOZ initiative will be identifying and tracking antisemitism online, in addition to coordinating with the proper security authorities to stop future antisemitic, as well as racially based violence.
At a White House ceremony held by Trump after the Chabad of Poway shooting near San Diego, Evans met with Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein who survived the attack. Goldstein as well as shooting survivors from the earlier attack at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Congregation agree that these methods could have prevented their own tragedies.
The Friends of Zion Museum recently surpassed 62 million members, making it one of the largest pro-Israel sites in the world. The FOZ Museum is also known for its state-of-the-art technology and has become one of the central institutions in Israel.