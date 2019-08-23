Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Al Jazeera anchor promotes antisemitic conspiracy theory on Twitter

“This Holy Land belongs to Palestinians Because Palestinians are Semitic unlike the Israeli Khazars who are occupiers !!” tweeted Ghada Oueiss, a Qatar-based news presenter.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
August 23, 2019 06:41
1 minute read.
The Al-Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha, Qatar.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

An Al Jazeera anchor promoted an antisemitic conspiracy theory on Twitter on Thursday.

The Khazar theory claims that European Jews are the descendants of Khazars, a Turkic people who lived in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, rather than from Jews who originated in the Middle East. The theory has been used by antisemites and anti-Zionists to discount Jewish claims to the land of Israel. Scholars have discounted the theory.

Oueiss sparred with critics and defended her comment, sharing a photo of a book that supported the hypothesis.


In May, the Qatari news channel suspended two journalists for making a video in which they said the Holocaust is “different from how the Jews tell it.”


