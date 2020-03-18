The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amazon bans sale of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ and other Nazi books

In one email seen by the Guardian, sellers of secondhand copies of Hitler’s Nazi manifesto were told that “they can no longer offer this book” since it breaks the Amazon website’s code of conduct.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MARCH 18, 2020 05:34
A copy of Adolf Hitler's book "Mein Kampf" (My Struggle) from 1940 is pictured in Berlin, Germany, in this picture taken December 16, 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Amazon has banned the sale of most editions of Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” and other Nazi propaganda books following decades-long pleas by Holocaust education organizations and Jewish groups.
Booksellers were informed in recent days that they would no longer be allowed to sell a number of Nazi-authored books on the website, including “Mein Kampf,” The Guardian reported Monday on its website, citing Amazon emails to sellers.
Despite the campaigns for at least two decades for Amazon to stop selling copies of “Mein Kampf,” Amazon had cited free speech rights in continuing its sale. Last month, the Auschwitz Museum called out owner Jeff Bezos for making a profit on “vicious anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda.”
Dozens of inexpensive Kindle eBook editions of “Mein Kampf” also have been deleted from Amazon’s listings, as has Hitler’s Amazon author page, according to the Guardian.
Amazon did not comment to The Guardian on the reasons for the policy change, but a recent intervention to remove the books by the London-based Holocaust Educational Trust had received the backing of leading British politicians, the newspaper reported.
“As a bookseller, we provide customers with access to a variety of viewpoints, including titles that serve an important educational role in understanding and preventing antisemitism,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Guardian. “All retailers make decisions about what selection they choose to offer and we do not take selection decisions lightly.”


