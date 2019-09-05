Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Anti-Brexit protesters advocate 'gassing' Brexiteers

"Gas 'em... We go Nazi."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 03:51
Anti-Brexit supporters protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, April 1, 2019. (photo credit: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS / REUTERS)

Antisemitism in the UK is not just limited to the Labour Party.

While the virulent antisemitic comments made by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other members of his party may have been the most prominent in terms of awareness, Jew-hatred is still alive and well in other aspects of Britain, including the anti-Brexit movement.

At an anti-Brexit rally at the end of August, protesters were filmed talking about what should be done to Brexiteers.

"Gas 'em," answered one anti-Brexiteer. "We go Nazi."


The man continued, adding that they should make an Auschwitz for Brexiteers.

Antisemitism has spiked dramatically in the UK, with many pointing to Brexit and Corbyn's Labour Party as being the reason.

In May, a factory in London owned by a pro-Brexit jew was graffitied with swastikas.


