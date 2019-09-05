Anti-Brexit protesters advocate 'gassing' Brexiteers

Antisemitism in the UK is not just limited to the Labour Party.



While the virulent antisemitic comments made by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other members of his party may have been the most prominent in terms of awareness, Jew-hatred is still alive and well in other aspects of Britain, including the anti-Brexit movement.

Watch this . Remainers think that Brexiteers should be gassed (1) pic.twitter.com/zfuU5VJUtZ — Eye On Antisemitism (@AntisemitismEye) August 31, 2019

At an anti-Brexit rally at the end of August, protesters were filmed talking about what should be done to Brexiteers."Gas 'em," answered one anti-Brexiteer. "We go Nazi."The man continued, adding that they should make an Auschwitz for Brexiteers.Antisemitism has spiked dramatically in the UK, with many pointing to Brexit and Corbyn's Labour Party as being the reason.In May, a factory in London owned by a pro-Brexit jew was graffitied with swastikas.

