Anti-Semitic graffiti found at home of Muslim victim of Toulouse Jewish school killer

People attend a national gathering to protest antisemitism and the rise of antisemitic attacks in the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, February 19, 2019. The writing on the sign reads: "Antisemitism, islamophobia, racism - not in our name".
(photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
(JTA) — The home of the Muslim mother of a victim of the jihadist killer Mohammed Merah from Toulouse was sprayed with antisemitic threats.
Latifa Ibn Ziaten, whose son, Imad, was murdered in 2012, discovered the graffiti Monday, she wrote on Twitter. One graffiti, written in misspelled French, read: “Jew, soon dead.” Another said: “Your time is coming soon, dirty Jew.” Ibn Ziaten, who has traveled to Israel in the framework of her activism against anti-Semitism and hatred, spoke at a convention of the CRIF umbrella group of French Jews of her indignation when she hears young Muslims speak of Merah as a martyr.A third read: “Long live Merah.”
Latrfa Ibn Ziaten has campaigned with French Jews against antisemitism.
Merah murdered her son, a soldier in the French army, days before he killed three children and a rabbi at a Jewish school in Toulouse.
“I can’t believe my ears and I tell myself this is simply not possible in the France I know,” she said in 2014.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>