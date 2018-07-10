Antisemitic vandalism found on welcome sign at Oregon University's Hillel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Oregon Hillel Foundation has expressed shock after its welcome sign on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene was vandalized in an antisemitic incident over the weekend.



The sign outside the Hillel building, which says "Welcome" in both English and Hebrew, was found to have "Free Palestine you F***s!" and "F*** you" written in black marker.





In a Facebook post, the organization said: "We apologize for the graphic content, but today [Saturday] we were shocked and saddened to return to our building in Eugene to find one of our welcome signs in our parking lot covered with hate filled graffiti."We greatly appreciate the immediate support of [university] President [Michael] Schill, the Dean of Students Office and the Office of Equity and Inclusion. All have voiced their concern and support for our community and offered their resources," it said.The Oregon Hillel Foundation said it had removed the sign and will work to clean it off. "There is no other damage or graffiti to any other parts of the building. We have also communicated with Chabad and Akiva on campus to make sure that they are aware and have offered to help keep an eye on all of our properties throughout the summer."Kevin Marbury, University of Oregon's vice president for student life said, "Jewish student community members, we have been made aware of antisemitic graffiti that recently appeared outside the The Oregon Hillel Foundation."Antisemitism and other forms of hate have no place at the University of Oregon," he said. "We condemn this as an unacceptable violation our university values. The University of Oregon Police Department has taken the initial report and is working with Eugene Police Department to further investigate. To the extent we are able, we will share additional information as it becomes available."Oregon Hillel said that it was very grateful for the quick response and support that the the university has shown to its Hillel and Jewish community on campus.The post garnered almost 300 hundred shares with over 400 people reacting on social media. Many expressed anger and sadness in reaction to the vandalism.Kristyn Dodge wrote that "if there's anything your Christian neighbors can do to be supportive or helpful, please let us know. I'm praying for you."Another Facebook user, Maddy Gourlay,said that This makes her so sad."While not Jewish myself, I have visited Oregon Hillel several times to perform music, and I have always found it to be an incredibly welcoming and loving group of people. So sorry that this happened," she wrote.Rebecca Feldman expressed that there is a "fine line" between being anti-Israel and antisemitic. "This is blatant antisemitism," she said. "This is a Jewish space for Jewish students to practice their religion, not where they conspire with the Israeli government or anything remotely close to that. Hillel is about providing religion, not foreign policy. This hate speech has no place at a religious organization because it is clearly prejudice and hostile language towards Jewish students and nothing more. Disgusting."Sami Al-AbdRabbuh said that although this is not okay and unacceptable behavior, he appealed to people not to "fall for the mention of pro-Palestinian words.""Whoever took the effort to write this may have wanted to instigate fear and anger among two marginalized groups in the Oregon," he explained. "There are deliberate effort by neo-nazis to show up as pro-Palestinian to gain support and acceptance. If this is one of their efforts, I ask my brothers and sisters from all sides not to fall for that."