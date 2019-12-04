The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
'Artsy' Auschwitz-Birkenau accessories for sale at Pixels.com

It appears that the site seems to have forgotten about the three most important factors one must consider when dealing with Holocaust-themed art: location, location, location.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 20:09
The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
Pixels.com, a site that sells art, fashion and accessories printed with designs from independent artists, seems to have fallen victim to the odd, and possibly very disturbing trend of selling merchandise branded with images from the Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.
The images themselves are actual, recognized works of art, and are not usually considered offensive or antisemitic in a historical view. However, once taken out of context, the accessories themselves have the potential to take on very different meanings. Buying a piece of artwork that reminds you of the Holocaust is not offensive in and of itself, but buying a shower curtain branded with the image of the gas chambers, or canisters of Zyklon B gas, is another thing entirely.
The site itself does not create the art, and doesn't claim responsibility for the images printed on their clothes and accessories. However, the images themselves are not problematic part, the casual context in which they are printed is.
While searching for the tag "Birkenau" on the site, one can find, as of the writing of this article:
- 69 shower curtains
- 97 phone cases
- 80 throw pillows
- 139 greeting cards
- 41 yoga mats
- 62 beach towels
- 72 t-shirts (ranging from toddler to most adult sizes)
- 78 tote bags
- 64 portable battery chargers
- 64 mugs
- 71 Duvet covers
- 40 fleece blankets
In total, there are currently 166 prints featuring images from the death camp. This situation leading to some very awkward combinations such as shower curtains branded with an image of the gas chambers, duvet covers branded with cramped wooden bunk beds and yoga mats branded with the infamous "Arbeit Macht Frei" ("work will set you free") sign from the entrance to the camp.
This is not a new problem for the site. In August, the official twitter account for the Auschwitz Memorial Museum called out Pixels and their sister site FineArtAmerica for products ranging from poor taste to Nazi propaganda, but it seems their calls haven't been fully answered.
In recent days, retail giant Amazon has also come under fire for selling Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments, an Auschwitz-themed bottle opener and an Auschwitz-themed beach towel.


Tags auschwitz fashion art antisemitism
