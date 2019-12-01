Auschwitz Christmas ornaments on sale now on Amazon

Selling "Christmas ornaments" with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers. https://t.co/0uG2JG558e pic.twitter.com/ucZoTWPk1W — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

Christmas ornaments and bottle openers featuring the site of the former Auschwitz Nazi death camp are for sale on Amazon.The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum called Amazon out in a tweet on Sunday which said “Selling 'Christmas ornaments' with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers.”The Auschwitz ornaments include the iconic image of train tracks leading to the entrance of Auschwitz, and an image of reconstructed barracks with a path down the middle.Among the other Polish landmarks featured on the porcelain Chirstimas ornametns are Wawel Castle in Krakow, Centennial Hall in Wroclaw and the riverfront of the city of Gdansk. The company also sells Christmas ornaments featuring landmarks from other countries, including the United States. US ornaments include a view of the city from the Chicago River, the Grand Canyon in Arizona and Zion National Park in Utah.