The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Auschwitz Christmas ornaments on sale now on Amazon

The Auschwitz ornaments include the iconic image of train tracks leading to the entrance of Auschwitz, and an image of reconstructed barracks with a path down the middle.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 19:43
A CHRISTMAS TREE stands at Mar Elias Church for the Christmas-Suta festival (photo credit: YVETTE J. DEANE)
A CHRISTMAS TREE stands at Mar Elias Church for the Christmas-Suta festival
(photo credit: YVETTE J. DEANE)
Christmas ornaments and bottle openers featuring the site of the former Auschwitz Nazi death camp are for sale on Amazon.
The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum called Amazon out in a tweet on Sunday which said “Selling 'Christmas ornaments' with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers.”

The Auschwitz ornaments include the iconic image of train tracks leading to the entrance of Auschwitz, and an image of reconstructed barracks with a path down the middle.
Among the other Polish landmarks featured on the porcelain Chirstimas ornametns are Wawel Castle in Krakow, Centennial Hall in Wroclaw and the riverfront of the city of Gdansk. The company also sells Christmas ornaments featuring landmarks from other countries, including the United States. US ornaments include a view of the city from the Chicago River, the Grand Canyon in Arizona and Zion National Park in Utah.


Tags auschwitz christmas amazon antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Set a prisoner policy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by