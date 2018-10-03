October 04 2018
|
Tishrai, 25, 5779
Bangkok hotel features Hitler hotel room

By
October 3, 2018 19:54
Hitler-themed hotel room in Bangkok, Thailand, 2018

Hitler-themed hotel room in Bangkok, Thailand, 2018. (photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTRE)

 
A hotel located in Bangkok features a room dedicated entirely to Nazi leader and mass murderer Adolf Hitler.

The Holocaust, a genocide primarily of Jews during World War II, was initiated by Nazi Germany, lead by Hitler.

The room is draped in photos of the man who headed the murder of over six million Jews in all of the rooms, as well as a swastika along the far wall.

The hotel room sparked outrage around the world, particularly in the Simon Weisenthal Center, a Jewish human rights NGO.

"Bangkok is a major international tourist destination," stated Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action for the SWC. "There is no excuse... for any establishment in any civilized country to turn Hitler into a motif for a hotel room."

"We expect that Thai authorities will move swiftly to either close the establishment," Cooper added, "or demand that such a room be redesigned immediately."

