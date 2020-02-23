The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Berlin cancels auto show for Iran rally to destroy Israel

The “Classic Days” auto show in Berlin’s main shopping district was cancelled because “the anti-Jewish Al-Quds day demonstration was permitted by the authorities at the same time.”

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 03:48
Demonstrators attend an 'al-Quds Day' protest rally in Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2015 (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
Demonstrators attend an 'al-Quds Day' protest rally in Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2015
(photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
Berlin authorities pulled the plug on a scheduled  May Old-Timer auto show in favor of an Iranian regime rally  that calls for the obliteration of the Jewish state.
The B.Z. paper reported on Saturday that the “Classic Days” auto show in Berlin’s main shopping district was cancelled because “the anti-Jewish Al-Quds day demonstration was permitted by the authorities at the same time.”
The “Classic Days” organizer Frank Peppel told the paper that on May 16 a hate demonstration will take place. “It's a shame for Berlin,” said Peppel, adding "Several hundred thousand visitors have to give way to radicals who protest against Jews."
Peppel told the paper that he applied for a permit in May 2019 for the Classic Days and heard nothing from the authorities for six months. In early January, the authorities told him that the Al Quds Day has priority.
The founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, launched the Al Quds Day in 1979 calling for the destruction of Israel. Al Quds is the Arabic word for Jerusalem. The Berlin Al Quds demonstration has been held each year since 1996 in the capital.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berlin mayor Michael Müller have ignored appeals over the years from the Israeli and American governments, as well as Germany’s Jewish community, to ban the antisemitic rally.
The Jerusalem Post reported that in 2019, Israel’s Ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff, spoke at a demonstration against the al-Quds march attended by some 400 people. He wrote on Twitter: “Speaking in Berlin against the Al Quds Day and its Iranian sponsors. This blatantly antisemitic and hateful event should be banned. Iran as the leading sponsor of terror, a serial abuser of human rights that seeks to undermine any chance for ME [Middle East] peace has no place in Berlin.”
Al Quds in Berlin is attended by members and supporters of the EU and US designated terrorist organizations Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. In addition to the operatives from Iran’s chief proxy, Hezbollah, German neo-Nazis have participated in the event.
Germany’s government refuses to ban all of Hezbollah in the federal republic, where 1,050 Hezbollah members and supporters raise funds and recruit new members, according to German intelligence reports reviewed by the Post.
The Federal Republic has merely banned Hezbollah’s so-called “military wing” in Germany. The Arab League, Israel, Britain, the US, Canada, and many Latin American countries have classified Hezbollah’s entire movement a terrorist entity.
In January, President Reuven Rivlin urged Germany during his Bundestag speech to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day to outlaw all of Hezbollah.


Tags Iran germany berlin antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fixing the IDF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli who returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by