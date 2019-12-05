The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Bristol University adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism in full

Jewish student groups: The adoption of this definition is an important first step in helping the University tackle anti-Jewish racism

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 13:24
Bristol University from Cabot Tower (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Bristol University from Cabot Tower
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Bristol University in the UK confirmed this week that it had adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism in full.
This comes after questions were raised about whether or not the university would adopt the IHRA in full, which led to Jewish students staging a protest outside the building where the Board of Trustees was discussing the matter.
Following the decision, a university spokesperson said that the university had "adopted in full the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism".
“We will also start to consult on the adoption of additional definitions relating to other minority groups that may also feel vulnerable to discrimination and hatred,” the spokesperson continued. “All such definitions will be applied by the university in a manner which is consistent with our legally-binding commitments to freedom of speech and to the rights of all students and staff to discuss difficult and sensitive topics, provided that this right is exercised responsibly, within the law, and with respect for others who may have differing views.”
The university added that it was taking this opportunity “to restate that there is no place for any racism, bullying or discrimination at the University of Bristol and that this should be a place where all feel safe, welcomed and respected, regardless of gender, gender identity, religion, race, sexual orientation, disability, age or social background.”
Jewish groups on and off campus praised the decision, saying that the university had listened to their Jewish students.
In a joint statement, the Union of Jewish Students and Bristol’s Jewish Society said they were pleased by the decision.
“The University of Bristol has not been free of antisemitic incidents, and the adoption of this definition is an important first step in helping the University tackle anti-Jewish racism,” the Jewish student groups said. “We now expect the University to use this definition in outstanding disciplinary cases. We look forward to working with the University in other ways to tackle antisemitism on campus.”
It  also welcomes the University’s plan to work with other minority groups regarding definitions of other forms of racism, and thanked the Bristol Students’ Union for their support “and those who stood with us in urging the University to take this step.”
The Board of Deputies of British Jews vice president Amanda Bowman echoed these sentiments.
“Bristol University has taken an important first step towards protecting Jewish students, academics and staff in adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism in full,” she said. “The definition, with its examples, is a useful yardstick to determine whether specific actions are or are not antisemitic.”
In September, the university was caught up in a storm of controversy after Jewish students accused the institution of mishandling a complaint regarding a lecture claiming the "Zionist movement" as one of the "five pillars of Islamophobia."
Earlier this year, sociology Prof. David Miller claimed in a slideshow presentation that the “Zionist movement (parts of)” is one of the “five pillars of Islamophobia,” in addition to the “neo-conservative Right,” some of whose founders and leaders were Jewish. Examples included Norman Podhoretz and Irving Kristol, who was known as the “godfather of neo-conservatism.”
At the time, the university said it had “taken action in response to this to ensure that the lecture material in question is accurate, clear and not open to misinterpretation.”
The spokesperson added that there’s “no evidence to suggest that Jewish students feel unsafe here at Bristol,” but called for those who felt discriminated to reach out to its support services.
Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.


Tags university students antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo France gets it right By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Bring our citizens home By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Palestinians edge toward elections By NEVILLE TELLER
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak Needed: Media rehabilitation By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by