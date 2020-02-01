The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
British school to change logo referencing antisemitic blood libel

The story of “Little Saint Hugh” is a 13th-century myth that has the boy murdered by a Jewish family after he loses his ball over their wall and is invited to retrieve it.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 07:49
The logo, based on an antisemitic story, of St. Hugh's School in Woodhall Spa. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A boarding school in Britain said it will modify its logo following complaints that it references an antisemitic blood libel.
Jeremy Wyld, headmaster of St. Hugh’s School in Woodhall Spa, situated some 130 miles north of London, told The Jewish Chronicle that a red dot hanging over a brick wall in the logo would be removed, the paper reported Thursday.
According to the paper, the logo represents a ball flying over a wall in a reference to the story of “Little Saint Hugh.” A 13th-century myth has the boy murdered by a Jewish family after he loses his ball over their wall and is invited to retrieve it.
Brian Sacks, a retired database administrator and athletics correspondent, “found out about the school and was deeply upset to see its badge,” he told the Chronicle. He wrote to the paper and to the headmaster asking him to change it, resulting in the modification.
The logo would be changed to remove the circle while retaining the bricks, Wyld said, “to reiterate the significance of the educational building blocks.”


