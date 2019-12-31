The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Chuck Schumer to push quadrupling the budget for security grants program

The Nonprofit Security Grants Program (NSPG) allows houses of worship and other nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $100 thousand for each institution.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 07:59
WASHINGTON - Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that he would push to quadruple the budget for the Nonprofit Security Grants Program (NSPG), from $90 million to $360 million a year.
Speaking in a press conference with Jewish leaders in New York, Schumer said that he was convinced that the proposal would receive strong bipartisan support.
"America is in a national crisis," Schumer wrote on Twitter. "I’m calling for much stronger federal action to increase funds to protect places of worship and prosecute hate crimes."

Last week, Congress authorized an increase of the funding for the program by 50%, from $60 million in 2019 to $90 million in 2020.
The program allows houses of worship and other nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $100 thousand for each institution. The money can be used for security measures such as fencing, cameras, stronger doors, and hiring of security personnel.
In addition, Schumer announced that he would promote a significant increase of federal funds that are used to prosecute hate crimes, from $5 million to $100 million.
Allen Fagin, executive vice president and chief professional officer of the Orthodox Union (OU), told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that there is "an enormous amount of fear" in the Jewish community.
"When you have the situation that we currently have in New York, where people are afraid to walk with their children on the street or afraid to walk into their shuls (synagogues, editor’s note) or to grocery stores, to live their everyday lives, it's a monumental tragedy," he said.
Speaking about the security needs of the community, Fagin emphasized that there is a need for greater resources, "in terms of police protection and in terms of changes in the law to make clear that hate crimes and crimes of antisemitism are prosecuted at the highest level possible."
Fagin explained that this is necessary "to make sure that there is adequate security in shuls and yeshivas and day schools and on the streets of our communities."
"This requires not only additional police protection but also adequate resources because there are not enough resources to have a policeman in front of a shul 24 hours a day," he added. "Unfortunately, it takes a tragedy in order to get state and local government to respond the way they need to respond."
Also on Monday, UJA-Federation of New York (UJA) and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York (JCRC-NY), in partnership with The Paul E. Singer Foundation, Carolyn and Marc Rowan announced that Mitchell D. Silber has been named the executive director of the Community Security Initiative, "a new position created as part of UJA and JCRC-NY's $4 million plan to help secure local Jewish institutions in the New York region," UJA said in a statement.


Tags United States security Orthodox Union antisemitism Chuck Schumer
