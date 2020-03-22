Classic antisemitic allegations arise over coronavirus, says govt report

A report by the Strategic Affairs Ministry has highlighted the outbreak of antisemitism that has arisen alongside the coronavirus pandemic, in which classical antisemitic allegations have been made by anti-Israel organizations and individuals. The report cited several examples of antisemitic allegations on social and news media based around the coronavirus pandemic, and said that the global crisis was providing “fertile ground” for antisemitism. Reports by the ADL and other organizations have demonstrated that far-right and white-supremacist elements are also using the coronavirus pandemic to incite antisemitismAmongst the examples cited in the Strategic Affairs Ministry report was an opinion article by Kevin Barrett on Press TV, an Iranian funded propaganda outlet, in which he accuses Israel of having “engineered” the deadly virus and of trying to “amplify” the severe outbreak of the disease in Iran. The report also noted a statement by head of the Refah Party in Turkey Fatih Erbakan who said on March 6 the coronavirus pandemic “serves Zionism's goals of decreasing the number of people and preventing it from increasing.”The Strategic Affairs Ministry also pointed to a report by the CRIF umbrella Jewish organization of the French Jewish community, which found numerous examples of antisemitism against the background of the coronavirus pandemic. The CRIF report cited National Rally politician Alain Mondino who shared a video entitled "Corona virus for Goy” on a Russian social network accusing Jews of developing coronavirus with the aim of "establishing their supremacy".The Anti-Defamation League has also conducted research highlighting antisemitic themes surrounding the coronavirus crisis, saying that there has been “a surge in messaging that Jews and/or Israel manufactured or spread the coronavirus to advance their global control.”The ADL pointed to an image shared on the Telegram social network earlier this month showing a Trojan horse whose head was a coronavirus cell and was carrying inside a antisemitic caricature of a Jew alongside an image of a globe. In January, white supremacist and former Congressional candidate Paul Nehlen said Israel had “unleashed a bio weapon,” against China “meant to teach you that they control your destiny as well,” and asking “You gonna let those jealous, vindictive Jews get away with it?”A former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, Jr., accused Jewish investor and billionaire George Soros of being behind the coronavirus outbreak, while far-right, and white supremacist groups and individuals have shared messages and images accusing Jews of responsibility for the pandemic. In the same vein, such elements have accused Jews of seeking to profit from coronavirus by selling vaccines for the disease, overcharging for it, and limiting its availability.