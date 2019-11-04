Colorado man accused of planning to blow up synagogue

A Colorado man stands accused in federal court of domestic terrorism for planning an attack on a Pueblo synagogue and spreading white supremacists views encouraging violence according to court documents.



Richard Holzer, 27, met with an undercover FBI agent on Friday at a motel with the explosives he allegedly was going to use on Temple Emanuel, according to an affidavit filed in the Colorado US District Court. The affidavit also said he threatened to poison the synagogues water in hopes of killing Jews.

The agent asked what would happen if someone was in the building when the bomb went off but Holzer said he assumed no one would be there, "but that if they were, Holzer would not care because they would be Jews," read the affidavit.Holzer began communicating with the undercover FBI agent on Sept. 28 through a Facebook account. The affidavit said that Holzer said he was first a member of the Ku Klux Klan and is now a skinhead.Arrest documents say he told the agent that he had paid "Mexican Hitler" to "hex and poison a local synagogue" and that he put arsenic in the water pipes of the congregation on Oct. 31.By the end of the month, Holzer had said he was preparing for a racial holy war and was planning to check the synagogue. He even sent the FBI agent videos from Temple Emanuel and said he was planning to poison the water supply again.He is charged with attempting to obstruct a religious exercise by force using explosives and fire according to The Denver Post.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });