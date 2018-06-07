June 07 2018
Sivan, 24, 5778
Dallas-area church says Judaism is ‘dangerous’

Minister Shelton Gibbs III defended the series at the Texas church.

By JTA
June 7, 2018 13:22
1 minute read.
Flyer from Greenville Avenue Church of Christ, Richardson, Texas

Flyer from Greenville Avenue Church of Christ, Richardson, Texas. (photo credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)

A Dallas-area church has included Judaism among “dangerous isms” that includes liberalism, alcoholism and pessimism.

The items, defined in a flier as “a distinctive practice, system or ideology,” will be discussed as part of the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson, Texas summer lecture series. The lectures will “shed light on these topics and provide a proper response by the Christian,” the promotional material said.

“We’re not here to criticize or be antagonistic toward people and to beat them down,” he told the Dallas News. “There’s no threat. The people in the community should not feel a threat.”

The church has been attacked on social media for appearing to equate Judaism with some of the other items on the list. Islamism also appears on the list. One social media user said on Twitter he had filed a complaint with the IRS, in order to threaten its tax-exempt status.

Several Muslim and Jewish leaders in the Dallas area offered to meet with Gibbs and other members of the church’s leadership in an effort to jumpstart a dialogue.


Building bridges for Israel

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN

