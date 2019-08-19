Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Europe's dark, full-bodied specialty: Labeling Jews - new ad

On Sunday, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's World Values Network published a full-page anti-BDS ad in the New York Times.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 19, 2019 05:23
1 minute read.
Rabbi Shmuley Boteach

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement was talked about on the front pages of most major American newspapers last week, as Israel debated whether to let two pro-BDS congresspeople into the country.

On Sunday, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's World Values Network kept the conversation going with a full-page anti-BDS ad, which was published in the New York Times.
The advertisement features a large bottle of wine labeled with a Jewish star reminiscent of the stars worn in Nazi Germany.


“For centuries, and most famously in the 1930s, Jews and their businesses were labeled by Europeans,” the ad reads. “Now, just decades after the Holocaust, they're at it again.”


Soon, the European Union's highest court will decide whether to label wines and other West Bank products, an area that Boteach’s ad describes as “Israel's ancient Biblical lands of Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.” Rather than being labeled as coming from Israel, the products will be labeled as coming from “colonies."


Last month, Canada’s Federal Court ruled that wines produced by Israelis in the West Bank can no longer be labeled as “Made in Israel.”


Similarly, the European Union's ruling will apply only to Jewish-owned businesses.


“True to form and history, Europe's actions are only against Israel and Jews,” the ad reads. “The EU does not label olive oil from Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus, nor fish from Moroccan-occupied Western-Sahara, nor Goji berries and, most significantly, gold and other resources being plundered from Chinese-occupied Tibet.


“Singling out Jewish businesses means Europe's latest measures has nothing to do with justice,” it continues. “It's a centuries-old, uniquely European prejudice: naming and shaming Jews.”


The ad calls on “European nations of conscience” to stand up against the antisemitic labeling of Jews.


Related Content

August 19, 2019
New video highlights spike in antisemitism in NYC - watch

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings