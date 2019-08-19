Europe's dark, full-bodied specialty: Labeling Jews - new ad

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement was talked about on the front pages of most major American newspapers last week, as Israel debated whether to let two pro-BDS congresspeople into the country.





On Sunday, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's World Values Network kept the conversation going with a full-page anti-BDS ad, which was published in the New York Times.

Thank you @RabbiShmuley for taking out an advertisement in the #NewYorkTimes calling out #Europe for their discriminatory labeling of Jewish products. pic.twitter.com/CavYeXspcn — The Lawfare Project (@LawfareProject) August 18, 2019

The advertisement features a large bottle of wine labeled with a Jewish star reminiscent of the stars worn in Nazi Germany.

“For centuries, and most famously in the 1930s, Jews and their businesses were labeled by Europeans,” the ad reads. “Now, just decades after the Holocaust, they're at it again.”

Soon, the European Union's highest court will decide whether to label wines and other West Bank products, an area that Boteach’s ad describes as “Israel's ancient Biblical lands of Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.” Rather than being labeled as coming from Israel, the products will be labeled as coming from “colonies."

Last month, Canada’s Federal Court ruled that wines produced by Israelis in the West Bank can no longer be labeled as “Made in Israel.”

Similarly, the European Union's ruling will apply only to Jewish-owned businesses.

“True to form and history, Europe's actions are only against Israel and Jews,” the ad reads. “The EU does not label olive oil from Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus, nor fish from Moroccan-occupied Western-Sahara, nor Goji berries and, most significantly, gold and other resources being plundered from Chinese-occupied Tibet.

“Singling out Jewish businesses means Europe's latest measures has nothing to do with justice,” it continues. “It's a centuries-old, uniquely European prejudice: naming and shaming Jews.”

The ad calls on “European nations of conscience” to stand up against the antisemitic labeling of Jews.

