Evangelical Christian leader calls for solidarity with Jewish community

After the year with the largest number of antisemitic incidents, Evangelical Christian leader calls to stand and help stop more antisemitic attacks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 26, 2019 23:28
1 minute read.
A leading evangelical Christian in Tennessee has called for solidarity with American Jews for the Jewish Holidays, citing the fact that this year has been packed with the most antisemitic incidents since the founding of the US.

Laurie Cardoza-Moore called for Christians to stand outside synagogues to guard against antisemitic attacks, saying, "As millions of Jews across America prepare to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, many will be fearful of attending services because of the increase in antisemitic attacks. I therefore call upon all American Christians to stand vigil outside their local synagogues this weekend to let our Jewish brothers and sisters know that they are not alone. Some have tried to used warped understandings of Christianity to justify attacks against Jews, but nothing could be further from the Bible’s truth. There is no justification on earth for these heinous attacks and no American should feel unsafe in their house of worship.”

This is not the first time evangelical Christians have been avid advocates for both Jews and the State of Israel. One such example is Wayne Allyn Root, who supported US President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections, citing Israel as a very prominent reason as to why he expresses his support.

“I believe Donald Trump should be called ‘America’s first Jewish president,'” he wrote on the Fox News website. “I should know. I’m an Ivy League-educated Jewish kid from New York.”

The support of the evangelical Christian community has always been helpful to Israel. During the intifada years, when tourism was at its lowest, Evangelical tour buses kept Israel’s tourism economy alive. They have donated billions of dollars over the past decade to social and humanitarian projects, through organizations such as the International Christian Embassy and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.


