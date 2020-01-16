The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Florida Democrat: Calling Israel an apartheid state isn't antisemitism

William Byatt, a supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, refused to back down from the comments, expressing surprise over criticism.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JANUARY 16, 2020 19:26
(From right to left) Congressman Gregory Meeks; Governor Andrew Cuomo, UJA CEO Eric Goldstein; Senator Chuck Schumer; Mayor Bill DeBlasio; US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; JCRC CEO Michael Miller; and New York State Attorney General Letitia James march against antisemitism across the Brooklyn Bridge. (photo credit: COURTESY JAKE ASNER - UJA-FEDERATION OF NEW YORK)
(From right to left) Congressman Gregory Meeks; Governor Andrew Cuomo, UJA CEO Eric Goldstein; Senator Chuck Schumer; Mayor Bill DeBlasio; US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; JCRC CEO Michael Miller; and New York State Attorney General Letitia James march against antisemitism across the Brooklyn Bridge.
(photo credit: COURTESY JAKE ASNER - UJA-FEDERATION OF NEW YORK)
The treasurer of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party has publicly insisted that criticizing Israel for holding "apartheid policies' is not antisemitic.
In a fiery exchange on Twitter which began on the subject of white nationalism but quickly pivoted to Israel, William Byatt tweeted: “What I will NEVER do is pretend that honest criticism of Israeli apartheid policies is anti-semitism. So you won’t see me calling out criticisms of Israeli ethnostatist polices as anti-semitism, because that’s not anti-semitism.”
The invective came in a twitter thread started by a local reporter who comment on the platform regarding a Florida Senate committee hearing a bill denouncing "white nationalism". According to the reporter, "The first two public speakers have come out *against* it," one of whom saying it was "racist against whites."
Another Twitter-user, Evan Ross, replied "But antisemitism from Bernie Sanders campaign surrogates isn’t worth denouncing?"
Byatt jumped on that tweet to post an expletive-ridden defense of Sanders, to which Ross replied: "Please show me where you’ve called out any of Bernie Sanders’ campaign surrogates for their antisemitism. Please show me where you’ve called out the Sanders campaign for promoting or giving a platform to antisemites. Or do Jews just not matter when it comes to hate?"
Byatt countered "I'm not about to dig through months of posts to prove my bona fides to you," before claiming to have "called out" Democratic representative Ilhan Omar, who regularly shares a platform with Sanders, and others, and to have called for interfaith solidarity, before making his claim that Israel is an apartheid state.
When Ross calmly responded "Israel doesn't have apartheid policies," Byatt said: "It is impossible to have a good faith discussion with someone who pretends any criticism [of Israel] is racist."
He later followed up with "Absolutely amazing. You condemn white supremacy, and suddenly you're being called antisemitic. Just insane."
Byatt describes himself in his Twitter bio as pro-worker, feminist, anti-racist, Buddhist, and the Treasurer for the Miami Dade Democrats, as well as a supporter of Senator Bernie Sander's presidential campaign.
“As indicated on his [T]witter page, Mr. Byatt’s opinions are his own and do not reflect the views of the Party,” the Miami-Dade Democratic Party told JNS.
They added: “The Miami-Dade Democratic Party will continue to support a two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict negotiated directly by the parties that guarantees Israel’s future as a secure and democratic Jewish state with recognized borders and provides the Palestinians with independence, sovereignty, and dignity.”
Bernie Sanders has been described by both Commentary Magazine and The National Review as having a 'Jeremy Corbyn problem' after the Senator endorsed the British Labour Party leader ahead of the British general election in December. Labour suffered a resounding defeat in that election, in part due to the party being widely perceived as being institutionally antisemitic.


Tags Bernie Sanders Florida antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: The imminent threat behind the Soleimani killing By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak MEDIA COMMENT: Self-interest By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Maybe next time By GERSHON BASKIN
Earl Cox Immigration: Is the ‘melting pot’ separating? By EARL COX

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by