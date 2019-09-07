Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

‘Free Palestine’ spray-painted on Barcelona’s largest synagogue

“Confusing a synagogue with the State of Israel reflects a racist mentality,” Jaume Padrós, president of the Official College of Physicians of Barcelona, wrote on Twitter.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
September 7, 2019 07:56
1 minute read.
‘Free Palestine’ spray-painted on Barcelona’s largest synagogue

Pro-Palestinian protesters hold banners reading "Peace and solidarity of Mediterranean people" (L) and "Boycott Israel, Free Palestine" (R) as they demonstrate against Israel's raid on a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, in Barcelona June 5, 2010. (photo credit: GUSTAV NACARINO / REUTERS)

“Free Palestine” was spray-painted on the front door of the largest synagogue in Barcelona.

The vandalism took place Wednesday at the Synagogue of the Jewish Community of Barcelona, the El Nacional website reported Thursday. Police have no suspects.

News of the incident at the main house of worship in the Spanish city prompted much rebuke online.

“Confusing a synagogue with the State of Israel reflects a racist mentality,” Jaume Padrós, president of the Official College of Physicians of Barcelona, wrote on Twitter.

Separately, a court in southern Spain on Monday nullified the adoption of a boycott of Israel as policy in the town of La Rambla, near Cordoba.

The La Rambla City Council had passed a resolution declaring itself a “space free of Israeli apartheid” and a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the Jewish state, or BDS.

The Contentious Administrative Court number 3 of Cordoba nullified the resolution following a petition by the pro-Israel group ACOM. The resolution, the judge wrote, runs “contrary to the principle of equality and non-discrimination,” ACOM wrote in a statement Thursday.

Legal initiatives by ACOM have resulted in the scrapping of 47 resolutions promoting BDS. Several other groups also have petitioned against BDS in Spain, resulting in multiple additional reversals.


Related Content

Chabad Rabbi Menachem Bakush assists wounded hiker in India
September 7, 2019
Chabad works towards helping those who were in the hurricane's path

By OMRI RON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings