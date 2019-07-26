French official celebrates with Nazi cake, Wiesenthal Centre: take action

French official celebrates birthday with Nazi cake.
(photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTRE)
X
The Simon Wiesenthal Centre is calling on the European Coalition of Cities Against Racism (ECCAR) to compile and maintain a watch list of “notorious racist bigots who hold municipal standing or platforms" after a member of the city council posted a photo celebrating his birthday with a Nazi cake.
Djamel Bouzaam, elected to the town council of Montpellier (Herault), recently posted on Twitter: “I spent a beautiful day with my family, music, food in the home of my SS friend, then my birthday cake arrived, a gift from my SS friend...”
The cake is decorated with a swastika.
In a letter to Benedetto Zacchiroli, president of the 158-member municipalities of the ECCAR, Wiesenthal’s director for international relations, Dr. Shimon Samuels, drew attention to Bouzaam’s behavior.
According to the French National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism, Boumaaz has been fined in the past for his numerous “quenelles” - inverted Hitler salutes - an action banned by law in France, Weisenthal reports. Furthermore, he had also been sanctioned for having torn down a “rainbow pride flag” hoisted by the Montpellier Municipality on the International Day Against Homophobia.
Samuels asked ECCAR “to condemn Boumaaz and to urge the mayor of Montpellier to take measures to remove him from his municipal functions." adding "as your official partner, we propose that ECCAR compile and maintain a watch list of notorious racist bigots,who hold municipal standing and platforms."
This letter was shared with Katharina Von Schnurbein, European Commission Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism.
