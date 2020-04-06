The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Friends of Palestine chair is UK Labour’s new shadow foreign secretary

Nandy has both spoken in support for an arms embargo against Israel and has put forward a plan to combat antisemitism within her party.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 6, 2020 18:46
Lisa Nandy (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Lisa Nandy
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Lisa Nandy, the UK Labour Party’s new shadow foreign secretary, has been pro-Palestinian and outspoken against antisemitism in her party.
She has supported an arms embargo against Israel and has proposed a plan to combat antisemitism in her party.
Nandy is the former chair of Labour’s parliamentary group Friends of Palestine and the Middle East and was among the contenders in Labour’s leadership race, which ended Saturday with the election of Keir Starmer.
Upon accepting his new position, Starmer promised to root out antisemitism from his party, which it was accused of under his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.
Nandy stood out during the leadership campaign for her strong statements against antisemitism and plan to eliminate it from the party.
“Antisemitism, let’s be honest, is a particular sort of racism,” Nandy said last month. “It is different to other sorts of racism. It is the sort of racism that punctures up, not down, that argues that Jewish people are privileged and powerful.”
“Because there are people on the Left who believe that their job is to challenge privilege and power, [they] therefore wrongly and disgracefully argue that Jewish people are a legitimate target for racism,” she said.
“That is what has been allowed to enter our party. It is a poison. It is the canary in the coal mine. Unless it is addressed, it will poison everything that we do,” Nandy said.
“I know what racism feels like,” she said. “I am half-Indian, and my dad has experienced racism all of his life. It should never be left to those who are dealing with this or experiencing this to fight those battles. I have stood up and spoken out over and over again.”
Labour’s failure to address antisemitism in the party has given antisemites the mistaken belief that they had a home in the party, Nandy said.
She made her remarks at an event sponsored by Great Britain’s Jewish Labour Movement, which endorsed her candidacy.
In February, Nandy tweeted a statement in support of the Palestinians, saying she had been in a leadership position in the Labour parliamentary group Friends of Palestine for seven years, first as vice chair and then as chair.
In that statement, she spoke of the need to halt arms sales to Israel and said she supported the UN’s decision to publish a black list of companies doing business with settlements and areas of Israel over the pre-1967 lines, such as the Golan Heights and east Jerusalem.
“I’ve long campaigned for businesses to act with respect for human rights, and so I welcome the UN Human Rights Council publication of business activities related to illegal settlements,” Nandy said. UK companies should not “profit from the destruction of Palestinian homes and the building and maintenance of illegal settlements,” she said.
“We cannot allow the continued selling of arms to Israel, the illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories, the blockade of Gaza and for Palestinian refugees to be denied their rights,” Nandy said.
She retweeted a call for action against Israel by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, a pro-Palestinian and pro-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions group.
Starmer appointed Angela Reyner deputy Labour leader, replacing Tom Watson, who stood down as an MP before the general election in December. She will become chair of the Labour Party.
Starmer also appointed Anneliese Dodds as shadow chancellor, Nick Thomas-Symonds as shadow home secretary and Rachel Reeves as shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.


Tags antisemitism Labour party labour antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by