Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Future Boston-area pot shop vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

The site was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti and a noose hanging from the ceiling holding a knife.

By JTA
July 26, 2019 13:25
1 minute read.
cannabis weed marijuana medical plant pot joint

cannabis background macro close up. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The site of a proposed marijuana dispensary in the Greater Boston area was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti and a noose hanging from the ceiling holding a knife.

The owner is Jordan Avery, 25, president and CEO of Massachusetts Green Retail Inc. in Lynn, Massachusetts. He is African-American but is converting to Judaism, and his business partner is Jewish, the local ABC affiliate, WCVB, reported.

The noose appears to be related to his race.

“Blacks were hung, so it’s a strong message,” Avery said.

The store in Lynn, a city of some 90,000 about 4 miles north of Boston, has met with widespread opposition, much of it reportedly from the bordering town of Saugus. Avery has a permit from the municipality to operate the recreational marijuana business.

“I will NOT allow haters, racist individuals or the Town of Saugus and any of there tactics stop me from being a cannabis entrepreneur representing exactly what regulators want; Locally-owned, small business, and a member of a demographic historically harmed by the war on drugs,” Avery tweeted Wednesday.

Marijuana is legal in Massachusetts for those 21 and older, though it may not be used in public. Individuals can have up to 1 ounce on their person and up to 10 ounces in their home.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

July 27, 2019
Portugal releases Israeli charged with murder of another Israeli in Colombia

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings