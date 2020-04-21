The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
German Jews urge festival to disinvite ‘antisemitic’ pro-BDS academic

The open letter by the NGO Values Initiative takes the South African-based academic Achille Mbembe to task for allegedly inflammatory rhetoric.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
APRIL 21, 2020 18:19
An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS
BERLIN – The German Jewish organization Values Initiative on Monday urged leading politicians in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia to disinvite a pro-BDS academic from a cultural festival and fire the anti-Israel director of the event.
The open letter by the NGO Values Initiative takes the South African-based academic Achille Mbembe to task for allegedly inflammatory rhetoric that delegitimizes Israel’s existence and belittles the Holocaust.
According to the letter, “Mbembe accuses Israel of apartheid and compares the former South African apartheid system to the Holocaust, this leads to the legitimate assumption that he equates the position of the democratic state of Israel towards the Palestinian Arabs with that of the Nazis during the Holocaust.“ The prominent group of German Jews said Mbembe represents “an antisemitic picture in its purest form.”
“Calls for boycotts against the Jewish state have a long tradition. From the Nazis' ‘don't buy from Jews’ campaign to Israel boycott campaigns by German neo-Nazi groups, such as ‘The III. Way.’ No country in the world is exposed to such calls with this permanence. Coincidence? No. The problem is called antisemitism and… is trivialized by keywords such as ‘freedom of art.”’
Mbembe signted a petition sponsored by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign calling for an academic boycott of Israeli professors from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. The German Bundestag and state of North Rhine-Westphalia declared BDS an antisemitic movement.
The Jerusalem Post exposed the online payment accounts for the pro-BDS neo-Nazi party in 2019, causing French and US online payment services to close the accounts.
The public letter signed by Values Initiative chairman Dr. Elio Adler added that “the state of North Rhine-Westphalia must seriously ask itself whether it would like to promote an art festival whose artistic director does not decisively oppose calls for a boycott of the Jewish state, but rather promotes it as part of the freedom of art and invites a speaker, who relativizes the Holocaust. We are firmly convinced that something like this must not have a public space in Germany.”
Stefanie Carp, director of the Ruhrtriennale music and cultural festival,has showed sympathy for the BDS campaign over the years. When asked about the Values Initiative letter, Carp told The Jerusalem Post "Linking Achille Mbembe to antisemitism is grotesque and a disgraceful allegation.”
According to the anti-BDS resolution of North Rhine-Westphalia, public funds are banned for tax-payer funded cultural festivals like Ruhrtriennale.
Mbembe declined to respond to a new Post query about the Values Initiative letter. He has written that “The time has come for global isolation” of Israel.
Jochen Mohr, a spokesman for the state’s Cultural Minister Isabel Pfeiffer-Poensgen, told the Post that “In coordination with the state chancellery, the state government's answer to your question" is "The supervisory board of Kultur Ruhr will meet this week for its deliberations as announced.”
Adler said in the public letter that Carp’s decisions “harms not only the Jewish community by encouraging antisemitic images and argumentation patterns through its invitation policy, but also its own sponsors and thus the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.”
The chorus of voices taking aim at Carp’s pro-BDS activities and Mbembe’s alleged antisemitism is growing. The prominent journalist Jürgen Kaube wrote in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung a detailed  analysis of Mbembe’s attacks on Jews and Israel. Kaube, who invoked Mbembe terminology of racism—the concept of nanoracism.
Mbembe defines nanoracism by stating “Yet, in the end, what is nanoracism if not that narcotic brand of prejudice based on skin color and expressing itself in seemingly anodyne everyday gestures, often apropos of nothing, apparently unconscious remarks, a little banter, some allusion or insinuation, a slip of the tongue, a joke, an innuendo, but also, it must be added, consciously spiteful remarks….”
Kaube writes “If one applies this standard to Mbembe's own statements, one can at least speak of nano-antisemitism.”
The Post previously reported on Mbembe’s allegedly antisemitic writings.


