Exclusive: German lawyer sues Expedia for denying service to Israeli

The Jerusalem Post can exclusively report that a prominent German attorney has filed a lawsuit against the giant online travel agency Expedia for denying service to an Israeli passenger who sought travel aboard a Kuwait Airways commercial plane.Attorney Nathan Gelbart told the Post on Saturday that a court hearing will take place on Wednesday. “Kuwait Airways denies transportation of Israeli passengers because of a racist boycott law against the Jewish State, claiming it must not let Israeli passengers on board." "The truth is: Kuwait Airways does not want to transport Israeli passengers. The antisemitic regime of Kuwait owns Kuwait Airways by 100% and can change this situation with one phone call,” Gelbart told the Post.He added that“ This is ridiculous. Expedia.de shamefully supports this racist boycott by selling tickets for Kuwait Airways. Gelbart Legal together with the US-based Lawfare Project will continue to fight against racism and discrimination against Jews, especially when it occurs on German soil. “Gelbart said “Kuwait Airways discriminates against Jews and Expedia provides support” in connection with the alleged bias.The lawsuit was filed against the German branch of Expedia. The "de" in Expedia.de is an abbreviation for Deutschland (Germany).
The world headquarters of Expedia is based in Seattle, Washington. The implications of Gelbart's lawsuit could have an effect on Kuwait's regime. A proven charge of bias could lead to Expedia discontinuing business the Gulf monarchy.A Post media query was sent to Expedia on Saturday. The Berlin-based attorney Gelbart has won significant cases over the years, including a landmark case against a German antisemite in January 2018 who has ties with the EU and US-designated terrorist entity Hamas.The pro-Hamas German activist sought to block the head of the Munich Jewish community, Charlotte Knobloch, from repeating her statement in which she said that he is “notorious for his antisemitic remarks.” The obscure activist promotes the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) campaign against the Jewish state. Gelbart won the case, permitting Knobloch to repeat her remarks.
