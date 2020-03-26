The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

German magazine stokes ‘antisemitism’ against Israel amid coronavirus

Spiegel said Israelis couldn’t protest, Netanyahu created ‘Corona dictatorship’

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MARCH 26, 2020 19:48
An ambulance car carries an Italian patient infected with coronavirus arrives at the Helios hospital in Leipzig, Germany, March 25, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues (photo credit: HENDRIK SCHMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)
An ambulance car carries an Italian patient infected with coronavirus arrives at the Helios hospital in Leipzig, Germany, March 25, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues
(photo credit: HENDRIK SCHMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)
BERLIN - The German news magazine Der Spiegel has been catapulted into a new alleged antisemitism scandal after falsely declaring last week that all demonstrations in Israel were outlawed.
Israeli author and expert on antisemitism, Arye Sharuz Shalicar,who was born in Germany to Jewish-Persian parents and made aliyah in 2001, tweeted: “The magazine Der Spiegel is lying! Despite the general curfew, political demonstrations are explicitly allowed in Israel. What Der Spiegel does is no longer journalism, but antisemitic agitation! When will this finally stop?”
The magazine’s article by Christoph Sydow, who has previously been accused of co-writing an antisemitic Spiegel article, claimed in his March 20 report that “demonstrations are prohibited because of the coronavirus” in Israel.
Protests on social media from Israelis and Germans prompted a correction.
Spiegel changed the headline to: “Demonstrations with more than ten participants are prohibited due to the corona crisis.”
Spiegel did not recognize its error in an editorial note at the end of the article. The magazine merely wrote “An earlier version contained a shortened sub-headline. We have made it more precise.”
There was no editorial explanation as to why Sydow reported fabricated information about the Jewish state.
Marc Neugröschel, a Germany-born Israeli, tweeted: "But why do media [outlets] like the Taz or the Spiegel need to add to the coverage of these real and serious problems with lies and half-truths to place Israel again near a dictatorship?!”
Neugröschel is an academic expert on antisemitism based at The Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
The title of the Spiegel article read: “Benjamin Netanyahu: Is he establishing the 'First Coronavirus Dictatorship?”’
When asked about the criticism, Anja zum Hingst, a spokeswoman for Spiegel, told The Jerusalem Post that “Of course the Spiegel article you quoted is not antisemitic. It reports criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu expressed in Israel. We regret the original headline.  It was replaced after a short time. We have transparently corrected the error in the sub-headline; in the text itself. However, the point with the rallies was represented precisely from the start.”
The Green Party politician Volker Beck tweeted about Sydow’s report: “That is not critical reporting, that is an obsession.” Beck added that this is "the same author recently informed his German readers that the German Bundestag was taking its decision based on the leading strings of a small Jewish NGO. Something like the Protocols of The Wise Men of Zion 2.0.”
The Protocols of the Elder of Zion was a deeply antisemitic work written to blame Jews for a diverse set of ills.
Numerous emails and twitter queries sent to Sydow did not result in answers to detailed Post questions. Sydow told the Post to write his Spiegel email address.
Writing on Twitter, Ben Salomo, the twitter account for Israeli rapper, wrote “For years Spiegel has reversed the perpetrator with the victim in its reporting on Israel. The editorial team has an antisemitism problem, which neutral observers have long been able to prove. If you still work there without criticizing it, you have to wear blinkers!”
Antisemitism experts say a large part of the German population turns Israelis into the perpetrators to purge guilt and memories associated with the country's crimes of the Holocaust.
Last year,  Spiegel was plunged into a fresh fact-checking crisis after a massive backlash over its allegations that two small pro-Israel organizations are directing German Middle East policy. Sydow was a co-author of the Spiegel article.
“The Spiegel must officially apologize for practicing Israel-related antisemitism,” Uwe Becker, commissioner to combat antisemitism in the state of Hesse, wrote on Twitter at the time. “The article contains all the stereotypes that constitute antisemitism, and is an example of how deep these though patterns are in mainstream society.”
A few months later, Spiegel depicted contemporary Jews in Germany as ultra-Orthodox Eastern European Jews with side locks, triggering a new wave of antisemitic allegations against the magazine.
Richard Grenell, the US Ambassador to Germany and current US Director of National Intelligence, told the Post at the time: “Sadly, we are not surprised that they [Spiegel] are continuing to be antisemitic and anti-American.”
Spiegel has been embroiled anti-American scandals over the years, according to critics. The scandals have caused the paper to lose credibility as a reliable news source. Claas Relotius, a former reporter for Spiegel, had reportedly fabricated scores of news stories, including anti-American articles. Relotius scandal revealed the magazine’s deeply flawed fact-checking system and its encouragement of anti-American articles based on falsehoods, according to media experts.


Tags germany antisemitism Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by