German neo-Nazi politician voted off town council

Days after a member of the German NPD party was elected to the position of district leader in central Germany, local council means to annul the vote.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 12:11
1 minute read.
German politician Stefan Jagsch, a member of the neo-Nazi party National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A town council in Germany, which last month caused international outrage by voting a known neo-Nazi politician into their ranks, has now voted the controversial member out of his post, according to German broadcaster DW.

The motion to remove Stefan Jagsch, a member of the far-right National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD), from the town council in Altenstadt-Waldsiedlung in the central state of Hesse was announced in September after the council briefly defended the decision to welcome Jagsch on-board.

Administrators unanimously elected the member of the neo-Nazi party as council head as he was the only person interested in the job.

On Tuesday, the council voted to remove Jagsch and out of the eight members of the council, only the NDP politician himself voted against the motion.

The council voted 22-year-old politician Tatjana Cyrulnikov of the Christian Democrats (CDU) - Angela Merkel’s ruling party - to replace the Jagsch.

The town’s mayor, Norbert Syguda, said he was "relieved and happy" that the NPD politician was removed from his post.

Jagsch's election was condemned by the SPD, CDU, and FDP parties which refuse to work with the NPD, a small party that the Constitutional Court two years ago said resembled Adolf Hitler's Nazi party but stopped short of banning it because it was too weak to endanger democracy.

Jagsch said he will pursue legal action against the decision.

Reuters contributed to this report.


