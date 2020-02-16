The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Female Imam: 'Does German FM have an antisemitism problem?'

The Foreign Ministry on Heiko Maas’s watch has faced allegations of stoking Jew-hatred.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 22:04
Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif shakes hands with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after their meeting in Teheran (photo credit: REUTERS/SABINE SEIBOLD)
Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif shakes hands with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after their meeting in Teheran
(photo credit: REUTERS/SABINE SEIBOLD)
Seyran Ates, co-founder of the liberal Ibn Ruschd-Goethe Mosque in Berlin, on Sunday sharply criticized German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas for his photograph with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Munich Security Conference.
Ates, a female Imam who is a champion of women rights and a campaigner against antisemitism in Germany, asked in her tweet above a German Foreign Ministry post of photograph of Maas and Zarif: “Serious question: Does the SPD [Social Democratic Party] have an antisemitism problem?”
Maas, a member of the Social Democratic Party, has faced intense criticism for his alleged appeasement toward Iran’s clerical regime.
Ates was born in Istanbul in 1963, and has lived in the Federal Republic of Germany since 1969.
The Imam reacted to a Saturday tweet from the German Foreign Ministry, stating, “Preserving the JCPOA remains our objective, FM Heiko Maas underlined in conversation with his Iranian counterpart [Zarif]. But to achieve this we need constructive behavior from Iran. By de-escalation in the region Iran can also contribute to building trust.”
The Foreign Ministry on Maas’s watch has faced allegations of stoking Jew-hatred. Germany’s largest paper Bild accused last year the Social Democratic Party Deputy Foreign Minister Niels Annen of “making antisemitism socially respectable” in Germany. Annen participated in a celebration of Iran’s revolution last year at Tehran’s embassy in Berlin.
The United States government classified Iran’s regime as the worst state-sponsor of terrorism, and sanctioned Zarif for this. The CEO of the US-based Anti-Defamation League told a congressional hearing that the mullah regime is the top state-sponsor of Holocaust denial and antisemitism.
The Jerusalem Post learned in early February from Foreign Ministry sources that “The usual practice in diplomatic relations also includes the celebration of national holidays in the other country. As the Federal Republic of Germany continues to maintain diplomatic relations with Iran, this also applies to the coming national holiday.”
US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell urged the German Foreign Ministry not to honor again Iran’s regime this February. “Germany has a moral responsibility to say to Iran very firmly and clearly that it is unacceptable to deny basic human rights to your people, or kill protesters in the streets or push gay people off buildings. Celebrating the regime’s ongoing existence sends the opposite message.”
Writing last week in the online Jewish magazine Tablet in an article titled “Germany Can’t Stop Loving Iran,” German political scientist Matthias Küntzel noted that “On January 15, 2020, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas explained how he sees this difference in the Bundestag: 'We rely on reasonable diplomacy instead of maximum pressure’ like the United States does. Maas forgot to add that Germany has no other choice. Germany is an economic superpower but a military dwarf. As soon as there is a threat of military action, Germany is no longer relevant.”
Küntzel added that “Maas, however, presents this shortcoming as a moral triumph: The Iran nuclear deal is held up as the best example of the correctness of the German insistence that changes can only be achieved through dialogue. Little thought, however, is given to what exactly 40 years of 'dialogue with Tehran' have actually achieved.”
Maas said he went into politics "because of Auschwitz." Last year, associate dean of the human rights organization the Simon Wiesenthal Center Rabbi Abraham Cooper told the Post: “With all due respect, it is time for the German foreign minister to drop his assertion that it was the lessons of Auschwitz that propelled him into public life. He clearly has not applied any of the lessons to the current situation. Instead of weakening the tyrannical, genocidal regime in Tehran, he is doing everything to strengthen Iran."


Tags germany antisemitism Richard Grenell heiko maas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The toxic ramifications of haredi education on Israeli society By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
4 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by