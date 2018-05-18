May 18 2018
|
Sivan, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Germany's AfD confirms politicians exchanged antisemitic, racist texts in group chat

The party has reportedly disciplined the members involved in the WhatsApp group.

By REUTERS
May 18, 2018 19:35
1 minute read.
Demonstrators protest the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) after elections

Demonstrators protest against the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) after German general election. (photo credit: WOLFGANG RATTAY / REUTERS)

Several local politicians from Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) exchanged racist, anti-Semitic and potentially criminal messages in a private group chat, according to an internal party report, a party spokesman confirmed on Friday.

At least nine politicians in the state of Saxony, an AfD stronghold, were members of the group chat that existed from December to March, according to local media, which first reported the incident.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The WhatsApp group chat, called "AfD Fun," was discontinued after members reported it in March. Following the incident, the party disciplined chat members and commissioned an internal report about the hardline content of the messages.

The 93-page report showed that members exchanged messages and pictures containing Nazi imagery, jokes about murdering migrants and foreigners, and incitement to violence, for example against German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and the NDR and WDR broadcasters reported.

They said the report concluded that the messages had "crossed the line of criminal content."

"This behaviour is grossly damaging for our party and has nothing to do with the values of the Alternative for Germany," the party's secretary general Jan Zwerg said in a statement.

The AfD said it was considering expelling some chat members.

The anti-immigrant party was voted into the German lower house of parliament for the first time in September national elections and is the largest opposition party.


Related Content

May 18, 2018
German daily drops cartoonist after 'antisemitic' Netanyahu drawing

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut