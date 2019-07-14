Greek Minister distances himself from past associations with neo-Nazi groups

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The central board of the Greek Jewish community is to meet in Athens Monday to discuss a statement issued by a newly appointed minister with an antisemitic past distancing himself from his previous association with neo-Nazi groups.



Victor Eliezer, general secretary of the Jewish organization, told The Jerusalem Post that the meeting follows a statement newly appointed Agricultural Development and Food Minister Makis Voridis issued on Saturday denying that he is an antisemite.

In that statement, Voridis – who has a rich past with Greek extreme right political parties and organizations -- said, “I have never been an antisemite.”However, he acknowledged that he has “for many years been in nationalistic political parties and organizations, and have coexisted politically with people who have such unacceptable ideas.“In order to remove any doubt,” he continued, “I renounce any act, omission or tolerance of third party acts that could be perceived as antisemitic or neo-Nazi.”In the statement he pointed out that as a member of parliament he has always supported the condemnation of antisemitism, was the only Greek politician to support moving the Greek embassy to Jerusalem, and is the only Greek politician who supports a defense pact with Israel, not just a strategic alliance.Voridis statement came after Eliezer called upon him in a radio interview on Friday to denounce his “racist and antisemitic past.” Eliezer said that his organization sent congratulatory letter to all the new ministers in the new government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was voted into office last Sunday, except for Voridis.One of these new ministers is Adonis Georgiadis, who was also appointed on Tuesday to the new government. Georgiadis also has an antisemitic past, but Eliezer pointed out hat he denounced it publicly in 2017, and has since visited Israel and Yad Vashem and become a a “friend of Israel.”“Life moves on, and we must look ahead, without forgetting the past – and therefore we ask of those who had antisemitic positions in the past in these types of parties apologize, and to recognize – in public and not in living rooms – that they made a mistake,” he said.Eliezer praised the New Democracy's Kyriakos Mitsotakis as being a strong friend of the Greek Jewish community, which numbers some 5,000 people, and of Israel. Kyriakos's aunt was recognized by Yad Vashem as a Righteous Among the Nations for saving Jews during the Holocaust, and that his father was the prime minister who formally established ties with Israel in 1990.Sabby Minos, a Greek Jew who immigrated to Israel and in 2012 wrote a piece in Haaretz detailing Voridis' antisemitic past, called the new minister’s statement a “mockery.”Minos said that Voridis, in his statement, “doesn’t apologize for his actions which included threatening Jewish families, founding and leading a neo-Nazi party, casting doubt on the Diaries of Anna Frank, saying that the authenticity of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion should be a matter for historians to decide, and opposing [Nazi-era property] restitution to the Jewish community.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



