Hate crime charges for Brooklyn woman arrested for slapping Jewish women

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn woman who made headlines for slapping three Jewish women in December — and then quickly being released from jail — has been charged with federal hate crimes.

“These are the kinds of cases that maybe in the past would have been treated locally, but I think it’s important for the federal government to plant its flag,” Barr said at the meeting. “We will move aggressively when we see this kind of activity.”

Harris has emerged as a flashpoint in the debate over a bail reform law that went into effect Jan. 1 in New York state. The law, which prohibits bail requirements for most nonviolent and minor offenses, was intended to ensure that defendants are not treated differently based on their financial means.

“A bigger, stronger example should have been made of this violent antisemitic criminal, not the opposite,” Lee Zeldin, a Republican Jewish congressman from Long Island, said earlier this month.

That appears to be happening with the federal charges, which come amid Barr’s “zero tolerance” pledge and as the New York Police Department seeks ways to circumvent the bail law.