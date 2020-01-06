The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Herut offers free security guidebook to US synagogues after Monsey attack

"This information packed booklet is specifically designed to give Jews the information they need to feel empowered around security related needs and issues."

By AARON REICH  
JANUARY 6, 2020 16:22
A Jewish man walks near the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Jewish man walks near the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish activist organization Herut North America is offering a new security guide for US synagogue congregations.
Called the SYNAGOGUE SECURITY TOOL KIT©, Herut offers it free of charge to all Jewish congregations that seek to improve their security in the wake of the numerous antisemitic attacks in recent months, most notably the stabbing attack at a Monsey synagogue.
"In light of the recent spate of attacks against Jews across multiple states, we are offering the SYNAGOGUE SECURITY TOOL KIT©; A Hands-on Guide to Preventive Safety for Your Congregation ebook," said Joshua Goldstein, chairman of Herut North America, in a statement.
"This free reference to protecting your community will help your community develop a security plan that you can implement in your synagogue, kollel, yeshiva, camp or day school.
"Our goal is to have this booklet utilized by synagogues in all 50 states so that further anti-Jewish violence and bloodshed can be prevented," he continued, asking that the booklet be distributed to synagogue leaders across the country as soon as possible.
"We have developed this ebook guide as a hands-on tool to aid synagogues with both evaluating their security needs as well as organizing their own security teams," said Moshe Phillips, Herut's national director.
"This information packed booklet is specifically designed to give Jews the information they need to feel empowered around security related needs and issues.
"We have included checklists, assessment worksheets, planning guides, practical advice and more."
The guide was written by a team consisting of veteran IDF soldiers, those trained in counter-terrorism, legal professionals and community security volunteers.
Due to the increase in antisemitic attacks in general, and not only in synagogues, the guide includes a section titled "Self-Defense Tips While Walking To / From Synagogue."
Those interested in downloading the guidebook should email moshe@herutna.org to receive their free copy.
The need for more security has been noted by Jewish communities and security experts in the wake of the rising tide of antisemitism.
One such security solution, the Israel-made Gabriel platform, is slated to begin undergoing trial usage by the Monsey community.


