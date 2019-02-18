Herzog condemns antisemitic verbal assault of French Jewish philosopher

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog condemned the recent attack on Professor Alain Finkielkraut, a noted Jewish French philosopher, by “Yellow Vest” protestors in Paris over the weekend.



Herzog also asserted that the Pittsburgh massacre in which 11 Jews were murdered was not an isolated incident but part of a wider pattern of growing antisemitism around the world.

“The recent event in which Professor Alain Finkielkraut, a French Jew walking the streets of Paris, was chased and attacked by antisemitic extremists telling him to get out of the country and cursing him as a Zionist is shocking,” said Herzog.“This incident and that of the attack in Pittsburgh and other antisemitic attacks around the world don’t stand alone,” he continued.Finkielkraut was verbally assaulted in Paris on Saturday by Yellow Vest protesters who called him a “dirty Jew” and a “dirty Zionist sh*t,” and yelled at him, “You’re going to die,” and “You’re going to hell.”Herzog continued that “The political divide whereby extremists from the extreme right and the extreme left use antisemitism to serve their needs, plus the culture of hate emanating from social media where the real dirt of the world express themselves, creates a platform of haters which is very dangerous.”The Jewish Agency chairman commended the response of French President Emmanuel Macron for his response to the incident.Macron tweeted after the attack that “The anti-Semitic insults he [Finkielkraut] has been subjected to are the absolute negation of who we are and what makes us a great nation. We will not tolerate them.”Herzog said that rising antisemitism should be tackled by bolstering security at Jewish institutions while at the same time working with national governments to improve education on antisemitism and Holocaust history.He also said that the widely accepted definition of antisemitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance should be adopted in legislation by countries throughout the European Union.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



