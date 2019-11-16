Historian slams German Green Party MP for praising antisemitic terrorist

A prominent German historian blasted a controversial Green Party MP over his praise of a left-wing terrorist implicated in the attempted bombing of the Berlin Jewish community center and for his role in military training with Fatah against Israel.



The historian, Wolfgang Kraushaar, told Die Welt paper on Thursday "that sounds downright grotesque in my ears" when asked about Green Party politician Jürgen Trittin's endorsement on Twitter of the antisemitic terrorist Dieter Kunzelmann



Die Welt journalist Frederik Schindler, during the interview with Kraushaar, said that “after Kunzelmann’s death in May 2018, Trittin tweeted: ‘A great sponti is dead. R.I.P.’ – without saying a word about Kunzelmann’s antisemitism or his training units with Fatah in Jordan.”



The “Spontis” were a group of radical German left-wing activists in the 1970s.



Kraushaar told Die Welt that “one has to wonder why the Greens have not undertaken more to distance themselves from Kunzelmann. After all, he was from 1983 to 1985 a member of the Alternative List, the predecessor of the Berlin Greens. Later, he worked in the law firm of Hans-Christian Ströbele with the processing of his files. There are connections that would have made a distancing from the Greens urgently necessary. This has never happened.”