Holocaust 'Crime against God and humanity,' says Trump

The Holocaust was a crime "against God and humanity," which must never be allowed to happen again, US President Donald Trump said on Monday, in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Americans must resolve to combat evil and oppressive regimes worldwide with "democracy, justice and the compassionate spirit that is found in the hearts of all Americans," Trump said, invoking the memories both of those who died in the Holocaust and those who sacrificed their lives to defeat the evil of Nazism and ensure freedom prevailed. Acknowledging the antisemitism still suffered by Jews, Trump highlighted his Executive Order, issued in December, to help combat antisemitic discrimination. "Antisemitism will never be tolerated, and this action bolsters my administration’s efforts to create a culture of respect that deeply values the dignity in every human life," he said. And he continued: "As we come together as one nation on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we ask God to grant strength to those who survived the depravity of the Nazi regime and comfort to the families of the victims whose lives were cut short. "We ask that the world reflect on this day and seek to ensure that we stand united against intolerance and oppression of people of every race, religion or ethnicity. And, in order to ensure that these horrific crimes against God and humanity never happen again, we must resolve to combat evil and oppressive regimes with democracy, justice, and the compassionate spirit that is found in the hearts of all Americans."On Friday, the president issued an official proclamation declaring January 27, 2020, the National Day of Remembrance of the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz, and called upon Americans to "observe the day with programs, ceremonies, prayers and commemorations to honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution and also acknowledge the sacrifices of those men and women who helped liberate the victims of this atrocity."The date marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviet Red Army following a "systematic and methodical plan to exterminate the Jewish people and others they deemed undesirable," which had resulted in "two out of three Jews in Europe and millions of other people [being] murdered.""Those who are filled with hate must never succeed in their efforts to minimize, deny or erase the Holocaust from our memories or our history books," the president said. "We have a fundamental and collective duty to ensure that each new generation knows the truth. The lessons of the Holocaust must forever be engrained in the consciousness of humanity so that we can fulfill our solemn and sacred promise that such evil and hatred will never again come to power."Trump will spend the morning of Holocaust Remembrance Day meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office, before meeting with his rival, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, to discuss Trump's proposed "Deal of the Century" for the Middle East peace process.