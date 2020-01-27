The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Holocaust 'Crime against God and humanity,' says Trump

The president called upon Americans and people globally to stand united against intolerance, to ensure that such horrors can never happen again.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JANUARY 27, 2020 17:05
US President Donald Trump arrives to address US mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 24, 2020. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump arrives to address US mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 24, 2020.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
The Holocaust was a crime "against God and humanity," which must never be allowed to happen again, US President Donald Trump said on Monday, in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Americans must resolve to combat evil and oppressive regimes worldwide with "democracy, justice and the compassionate spirit that is found in the hearts of all Americans," Trump said, invoking the memories both of those who died in the Holocaust and those who sacrificed their lives to defeat the evil of Nazism and ensure freedom prevailed.
Acknowledging the antisemitism still suffered by Jews, Trump highlighted his Executive Order, issued in December, to help combat antisemitic discrimination. "Antisemitism will never be tolerated, and this action bolsters my administration’s efforts to create a culture of respect that deeply values the dignity in every human life," he said.
And he continued: "As we come together as one nation on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we ask God to grant strength to those who survived the depravity of the Nazi regime and comfort to the families of the victims whose lives were cut short. 
"We ask that the world reflect on this day and seek to ensure that we stand united against intolerance and oppression of people of every race, religion or ethnicity. And, in order to ensure that these horrific crimes against God and humanity never happen again, we must resolve to combat evil and oppressive regimes with democracy, justice, and the compassionate spirit that is found in the hearts of all Americans."
On Friday, the president issued an official proclamation declaring January 27, 2020, the National Day of Remembrance of the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz, and called upon Americans to "observe the day with programs, ceremonies, prayers and commemorations to honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution and also acknowledge the sacrifices of those men and women who helped liberate the victims of this atrocity."
The date marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviet Red Army following a "systematic and methodical plan to exterminate the Jewish people and others they deemed undesirable," which had resulted in "two out of three Jews in Europe and millions of other people [being] murdered."
"Those who are filled with hate must never succeed in their efforts to minimize, deny or erase the Holocaust from our memories or our history books," the president said. "We have a fundamental and collective duty to ensure that each new generation knows the truth. The lessons of the Holocaust must forever be engrained in the consciousness of humanity so that we can fulfill our solemn and sacred promise that such evil and hatred will never again come to power."
Trump will spend the morning of Holocaust Remembrance Day meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office, before meeting with his rival, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, to discuss Trump's proposed "Deal of the Century" for the Middle East peace process.


Tags auschwitz holocaust memorial day Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The death of a Palestinian boy shows blood libels are born By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by