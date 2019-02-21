Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Hundreds march through Ireland to fight BDS

In November, the Irish Senate passed with a majority legislation that would place a significant fine or potential imprisonment on anyone purchasing Israeli products from Judea and Samaria.

By
February 21, 2019 11:24
1 minute read.
Hundreds march in Ireland against BDS.

Hundreds march in Ireland against BDS.. (photo credit: LEV HAOLAM)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

More than 100 people took Dublin’s streets on Sunday in opposition to proposed legislation whose goal is to boycott products made in the West Bank.

In November, the Irish Senate passed with a majority legislation that would place a significant fine or potential imprisonment on anyone purchasing Israeli products from Judea and Samaria.
Sunday’s marched was organized by attorney Nati Rom, founder and director of the Lev HaOlam organization, which works to fight against the global boycott of Judea and Samaria. It was co-organized by the Ireland Israel Alliance. 


The march took place on Dublin’s main road. Participants chanted Am Yisrael Chai.


On the side of the road Lev HaOlam erected a stand to sell chocolate, wine and other products made in the West Bank. They took pictures of those who purchased items holdings signs that read, “We are Irish citizens and we also buy products from Judea and Samaria.”


“We are happy to see the tremendous support we received from all the people who marched with us and took time to express their support and solidarity with Israel,” said Rom.


He said that in places where pro-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions groups have significant influence and power, as in Ireland, it is important to show that there are still many supporters of Israel.


“We cannot allow the BDS to carry out their schemes without protest,” he said. “Everywhere they act against us, we will be there and strengthen the alliances we have with Israel supporters all over the world.”


Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Elan Carr in Jerusalem.
February 21, 2019
Trump envoy to ‘Post’: Antisemitism at its worst since Holocaust

By YAAKOV KATZ

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut