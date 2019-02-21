Hundreds march through Ireland to fight BDS

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

More than 100 people took Dublin’s streets on Sunday in opposition to proposed legislation whose goal is to boycott products made in the West Bank.





In November, the Irish Senate passed with a majority legislation that would place a significant fine or potential imprisonment on anyone purchasing Israeli products from Judea and Samaria.

Sunday’s marched was organized by attorney Nati Rom, founder and director of the Lev HaOlam organization, which works to fight against the global boycott of Judea and Samaria. It was co-organized by the Ireland Israel Alliance.

The march took place on Dublin’s main road. Participants chanted Am Yisrael Chai.

On the side of the road Lev HaOlam erected a stand to sell chocolate, wine and other products made in the West Bank. They took pictures of those who purchased items holdings signs that read, “We are Irish citizens and we also buy products from Judea and Samaria.”

“We are happy to see the tremendous support we received from all the people who marched with us and took time to express their support and solidarity with Israel,” said Rom.

He said that in places where pro-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions groups have significant influence and power, as in Ireland, it is important to show that there are still many supporters of Israel.

“We cannot allow the BDS to carry out their schemes without protest,” he said. “Everywhere they act against us, we will be there and strengthen the alliances we have with Israel supporters all over the world.”

