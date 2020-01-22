'Hungary has zero tolerance for antisemitism,' Budapest's minister says

Hungary’s Justice Minister, Judith Verga, participated in the European Jewish Organization (EJA) Symposium on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp. In her speech, Varga said that Hungary has “zero tolerance for antisemitism,” explaining that the country has “taken several steps to prevent our country's Jews from being exposed to any kind of antisemitism that has become more and more widespread in the world. "It is important to emphasize that Budapest is the third largest Jewish community in Europe, and the second largest synagogue in the world," she said. "Jews can walk around proudly as they head to the streets of Hungary.”She explained that “few manifestations of antisemitism are met with a determined response by the state leadership,” ensuring the “Hungarian Jewish community can always count on government support and protection."Varga concluded with a proud statement assuring that, “We are the most secure country for Jews in Europe and our community is enjoying a renaissance today."