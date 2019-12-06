The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Images of London rabbi's attackers revealed, police seek help

There is also a witness police are trying to find, as her testimony will greatly aid their investigation.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 6, 2019 03:12
Ultra-Orthodox men in Stamford Hill (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ultra-Orthodox men in Stamford Hill
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
London police have released images and footage of the two men that brutally assaulted a senior rabbi in London.
The attack, which had taken place in Stamford Hill on Friday, reportedly left the rabbi beaten on the ground by the two men, who shouted "kill Jews" and "f**k Jews."
The victim was said to be "beaten and traumatized," according to a report by SkyNews.
Both UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned the attack, but according to the Stamford Hill Shomrim's chairman Rabbi Herschel Gluck, only Corbyn personally called to express his shock and sympathy with the Jewish community, The Guardian reported.
Stamford Hill is known for having the largest hasidic population in Europe.
Police initially had some difficulty investigating, as he had returned to Israel on a pre-planned trip, having come to the UK for a wedding. However, he was soon contacted by the metropolitan police.

“We have now located and spoken to the victim, who travelled abroad shortly after this incident. He is supporting us in progressing our investigation," said metropolitan police Detective Superintendent Adam Ghaboos in a statement.
"While we carry out a number of inquiries, we are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two males we would like to speak to in connection with this incident."
The image shows two individuals with their faces obscured by hoods.
There is also a witness police are trying to find, as her testimony will greatly aid their investigation.
“We are particularly keen to speak to a female who was at the scene, wearing a white jacket with a shopping trolley, to contact us. Her account of events will form a key part of our inquiries.”
Both the police and the Stamford Hill Shomrim have encouraged anyone with information to contact them immediately – and anonymously, if necessary.

“Since this incident was reported, we have been working hard alongside the community and key partners to establish the circumstances of what happened," said Ghaboos.
"I want to reassure the community that we take offenses of this nature extremely serious and are doing what we can to progress this investigation."
This is not the only recent antisemitic attack to have struck Stamford Hill.
On November 24, a "racist male" attacked three Jewish children on a public bus in the area, as reported by the Stamford Hill Shomrim.
According to the NGO Campaign Against Antisemitism, however, the police are not investigating it as a hate crime.


