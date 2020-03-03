The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Is the Vatican trying to distort how Pius XII behaved towards Jews?

A day after the opening of the archives about the controversial pope who served between 1939 and 1958, an archive official paints an apologetic picture and the chief rabbi of Rome denounces it.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 3, 2020 19:27
Pope Pius XII, the wartime pontiff, appears in an undated file photo from the archives of Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Pope Pius XII, the wartime pontiff, appears in an undated file photo from the archives of Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The director of the historical archives relating to the Vatican's Section for Relations with States Johan Ickx penned a column painting an apologetic picture of Pope Pius XII’s behavior towards the Jews during the Nazi-fascist persecutions on the day that the Vatican opened its archives on the pope who served between 1939 and 1958. Ickx's words prompted the criticism of the Chief Rabbi of Rome Riccardo Di Segni.
Ickx’s article appeared on Monday in the Italian-language edition of Vatican News, an official Vatican website.
“Among the papers of the Section for Relations with States accessible in electronic format are the files on the ‘Jews’ with 4,000 names: the story of Liebman, the role of the novelist Waugh. And Ottaviani provided false certificates to the persecuted,” reads the sub headline of the piece.
In the text, Ickx explained that a series of files entitled “Jews” includes over 170 files with the history of over 4,000 names.
“Among those, there is a majority of requests for help from Catholics of Jewish descent, but there is no shortage of Jewish names,” he wrote.
“The papers will highlight how many and what efforts were made to try to respond to the pleadings for salvation from the persecuted and the needy in danger of life. The hatred of Nazism towards the Catholic Church and the Pope himself will also certainly emerge,” reads another passage of the piece, in a section called “Nazi hatred toward the Church and the Pope.”
“This sensationalism is highly suspicious, with files that are ready and easy conclusions laid out on a tray," Di Segni commented, speaking to the Italian news agency ANSA. "It does not take much to realize that the scarcity of revelations will become a boomerang for the apologists at all costs.”
The pope’s role vis-à-vis the Nazi and fascist regimes, and the extermination of Jews, have been at the center of many controversies over the years, also in consideration of the strenuous defense of Pius XII by the Church itself, with a canonization process that has been initiated and advanced throughout the decades.
For his defenders, Pius XII was a spiritual leader who did his best to work silently to protect the Roman Catholic Church and to allow its representatives to operate in secret to help those in need, Jews included.
For his critics, he is a figure who repeatedly failed to take a strong stance against Hitler or in favor of the Jews and in the face of their extermination.
One of the most controversial episodes directly involved the Jewish community of Rome.
After the Nazis raided the Italian capital’s Jewish neighborhood on October 16, 1943, many hoped that the pope would not allow their deportation to the Nazi camps, with some experts speculating that the Germans themselves waited over 30 hours before sending those arrested north because they feared the reaction of the pontifex. However, Pius did not intervene. Over 1,000 people were sent to Auschwitz, only 16 survived.
In the article on Vatican News, Ickx quoted a document by the Washington Presservice dated October 20, 1943, which stated: “On the night of 15-16 October a considerable number of Jews were arrested in various parts of Rome STOP after being held 24 hours in the military academy they were transported to an unknown destination STOP it is said here that the Holy See was concerned that similar events are not repeated and in favor of particular cases."
The archive official further highlighted that a handwritten note by Pius XII appears on the paper reading "Is it prudent that Presseservice sends out this news?". The pope, stated Ickx was “well aware of the importance of not waking up the sleeping dog, especially the Nazis, with the news of humanitarian actions that started from the Apostolic Palace.”
"It can be clearly seen that there was no desire to stop the train of October 16 [1943 that took Jews detained in Rome to Nazi death camps] and that the help was targeted to protect people who'd been baptized," Di Segni further told ANSA.
"After saying that [examining the documents] would take years of study, now the solution comes out the first day like the rabbit from the magician's cylinder. Please let historians work," the rabbi concluded.
Indeed, according to the Vatican the newly opened files include about two million documents, of which 1M and 300,000 have already been digitalized and another 700,000 will be digitalized soon.
In order to allow scholars to examine them, the Vatican Archive has organized a special room with 20 computers that can access the documents.
The material does not only cover the war but also the period after and until the end of Pius XII’s papacy. And as Di Segni highlighted in an interview to The Jerusalem Post ahead of the opening of the archives, some answers about the pope’s attitude towards the Jews might come from what happened in those years.
“He acted in a way that revealed very little sympathy, if not hostility, towards the Jewish people in many circumstances. He did not allow the restitution of baptized Jewish children who had been hidden in convents, did not show any support for the foundation of the State of Israel, was not receptive to those in the church who were reconsidering the teaching of contempt against the Jews,” the rabbi noted. “The problems around Pius XII did not end with the war.”


Tags Pope vatican antisemitism Riccardo Di Segni
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A time to heal after Israel's third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by