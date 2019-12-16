if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Brexit cartoon depicts EU as Auschwitz, Boris Johnson as prisoner

The illustrator describes himself as a "anti-euro nationalist" and stood by his work. In the past, he has collaborated with the municipality of Rome.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 22:13
Screenshot from Twitter account of Mario Improta. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER ACCOUNT OF MARIO IMPROTA.)
Screenshot from Twitter account of Mario Improta.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER ACCOUNT OF MARIO IMPROTA.)
An Italian cartoonist has depicted Brexit portraying the European Union as Auschwitz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a prisoner, excited to get out of the gates.
In the image, the gate, similar to the notorious one that marked the entrance of the Nazi death camp, features the inscription “European Union,” in the same position and style as the words  ‘Arbeit macht frei’ (work sets you free), which appeared at the entrance of Auschwitz.
Mario Improta, nicknamed Marione, posted the illustration on his Twitter account on Saturday.

In his profile, Improta describes himself as an anti-EU and anti-euro nationalist. He has recently acquired a certain visibility because of his work for the municipality of Rome, creating a campaign featuring the city’s Mayor Virginia Raggi as a manga hero.
Improta’s cartoon has sparked widespread outrage.
In a tweet in Italian, the Auschwitz Memorial, which runs the museum in the former Nazi camp, harshly condemned the image.

“’Arbeit macht frei’ was a cynical illusion that the SS gave to prisoners of Auschwitz. These words have become one of the icons of human hatred. It is painful for the memory of Auschwitz and its victims to see this symbol used and shamefully abused,” the tweet read.
After initially dissociating herself just from the cartoon, Raggi eventually decided to interrupt the collaboration with Improta, according to the Rome-based paper Il Messaggero.
After the controversy broke, Improta changed the cartoon by portraying the European Union as a toilet and said that he was not correct to use the image of Auschwitz on Monday.

However, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, he defended his original work.
“The pathetic and instrumental mountain of mud that I am enduring because I dared to compare the European Union to an extermination camp shows how disgusting uniformity of thought and political correctness are,” he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.
He then accused “a gang of criminals” of “devastating the economy” and causing “five million Italians to starve” by implementing the very same political correctness.
“But I will never be like you, hypocrites,” he added. 


Tags auschwitz European Union italy Brexit Rome Boris Johnson
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s cover up By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by