It’s no fun being a Rothschild in Europe these days

Twenty years ago, few people in Europe thought of the Rothschilds as Jews. As far as the general public was concerned, they were French bankers and philanthropists. “Rothschild was a brand name,” Baroness Ariane de Rothschild told The Jerusalem Post this week.



“Anti-semitism in Europe is a big worry, and can be felt very strongly,” she said. “There’s a lot of pressure, and it’s a very big problem. The extreme Right is popping up everywhere.”





One of the solutions, she suggested, was to reach out to help other communities. “Openness helps to lower tension.” Jewish communities in Europe are entrenched – and this doesn’t help to diffuse the situation, she commented.The Baroness – who heads the Edmond de Rothschild Caesarea Foundation and is a banking and finance expert in her own right – was in Israel for the inauguration of the Crusader Wall Promenade in Caesarea, and to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the Haifa Technion in recognition of her commitment to making higher education accessible to all young Israelis, especially those from minority groups, particularly their women, who for economic reasons seldom go beyond a Master’s degree in academia, even though they have the intellectual potential to earn a doctorate.The Baroness said that the Internet is now crawling with conspiracy theories and statements of outright hatred in connection with the Rothschilds.“I am caught in the middle,” she said. As much as she supports numerous Israeli and Jewish causes, Baroness Ariane de Rothschild is not Jewish. The anti-Semites send hate mail, and the ultra orthodox send mail reminding her that she isn’t Jewish.She’s not the first non-Jewish woman to capture the heart of a Rothschild, but she’s the only one who didn’t convert to Judaism.“The level of hate mail has become very aggressive,” she said.Nonetheless, she has not allowed the hate mail to dominate her existence and has not hired any additional security personnel.“To focus on threats is to ruin your life. If you’re focused on the threats, you can’t concentrate on other things and you won’t dare get involved in the signing of philanthropic projects.”